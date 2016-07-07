JOHANNESBURG, July 7 The largest union in South Africa's platinum industry said on Thursday it would begin wage talks with Anglo American Platinum, Impala and Lonmin on July 12, where it would be demanding higher wages for its members.

The union said it wanted a 12,500 minimum wage for its lowest paid members, although it did not specify their current earnings, and a 15 percent hike for higher paid employees. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)