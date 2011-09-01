JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had reached a two-year wage deal with ALS, a contractor working at Harmony Gold's Kalgold mine.

NUM said the company would raise wages by 10 percent in the first year, backdated to May 2011, followed by a 9 percent rise in the second year.

The deal also includes increases in housing and medical aid allowances, the union said.

Labour unions have so far reached wage deals with gold, coal, platinum and diamond mining companies.

NUM said on Wednesday it had agreed a wage deal with Anglo American Platinum but it was still in talks with Impala Platinum , Northam Platinum and Lonmin . (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)