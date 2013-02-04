CAPE TOWN Feb 4 South African President Jacob
Zuma said on Monday that mining companies were almost engaging
in "blackmail" when they announce plans to close mines and lay
off workers.
Zuma's pre-recorded comments broadcast on CNBC Africa come
as the government, unions and ruling African National Congress
have come out strongly against proposals by Anglo American
Platinum (Amplats) to mothball two mines and lay off
14,000 workers as it strives to return to profit.
"When the miners say we are cutting down, we are closing ...
You see, that is almost blackmail," Zuma said.
Zuma also said "lower wages in the mining industry has led
us into trouble."
South Africa's platinum and gold sectors were rocked last
year by violent strikes and labour violence that killed over 50
people and hit output.
Amplats, the world's top platinum producer, said on Monday
it had made its first annual loss last year because of the
strikes and warned of growing labour unrest.
Zuma's remarks coincide with an investor conference on
mining in Africa being held this week in Cape Town.
Separately, Mines Minister Susan Shabangu told the
conference proposals by the ruling ANC to introduce a "resource
tax" would be carried out with an intent to keep South Africa
competitive among other major mining countries.
"We've got to compete with Australia and Canada. So if there
are any taxes which must be implemented we must be mindful," she
said.