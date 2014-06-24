JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African President Jacob Zuma said his government would work to "revitalise mining towns and restore labour stability" after a crippling five-month strike in the platinum sector ended on Tuesday.

"A long protracted strike was no longer in the interests of the parties involved or the country at large," Zuma said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders ... to revitalise mining towns and restore labour stability in the sector," he added. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)