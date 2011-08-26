JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's mines
minister Susan Shabangu will in a few weeks time give her
assessment of how much progress the industry has made in
reaching the targets of a charter aimed at giving previously
excluded blacks a higher share of ownership, her spokesperson
said on Friday.
"We expect the minister to pronounce on this issue within a
matter of weeks once she has looked at all these latest
reports," spokesperson Bheki Khumalo told Reuters, referring to
reports that companies had to submit by the end of July.
South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday black
ownership among its members averaged 28 percent, already
exceeding state-mandated targets under the country's mining
charter of 26 percent by 2014 -- politically charged findings at
odds with anything the government has said to date.
