CAPE TOWN, March 3 Mitsubishi South Africa has issued a preventative recall of 7,449 Pajero cars due to safety concerns over Takata airbags, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Car-makers globally are recalling vehicles after Takata Corporation last year declared more of its air bags as defective, with at least 11 deaths in the United States linked to airbags that ruptured. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)