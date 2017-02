JOHANNESBURG, July 25 Deflation is not a major risk in South Africa at the moment despite the slowdown in the year-on-year rate of increase in consumer prices, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele told a forum on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank cut its repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent last week, citing a weaker economic growth outlook while inflation was seen slowing to a low of 4.9 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)