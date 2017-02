JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it had served a strike notice to Modikwa Platinum, a joint venture between African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo American Platinum, over a wage dispute.

NUM said in a statement it was demanding a 12 percent increase while the company was offering hikes of 8.5 to 9.5 percent, depending on the worker category.

Modikwa produced 130,000 ounces of refined platinum in 2010. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)