JOHANNESBURG, March 9 Ratings firm Moody's will
visit South Africa next week to decide whether to downgrade the
credit status of Africa's most industrialised economy to just
one notch above sub-investment grade, the Treasury said on
Wednesday.
South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told local
station Radio 702 that Moody's informed him of their decision
during his stop in London on an overseas roadshow to meet with
investors and convince them the economy could be turned around.
"They will be in South Africa and meet with various
stakeholders and get relevant information that will influence
them either not to downgrade us or not to downgrade us," Gordhan
said.
The Treasury said in a statement that the "review visit will
primarily serve to either affirm the current ratings or
downgrade them."
Gordhan is battling to boost South Africa's growth and to
persuade ratings agencies not to cut the country's credit rating
to junk following his appointment last December.
Late on Tuesday, Moody's said it was placing South Africa's
Baa2 ratings on review for downgrade, citing the economy's weak
growth prospects and worsening fiscal position.
"The review will allow Moody's to assess to what extent
government policy can stabilize the economy and restore fiscal
strength," the agency said in a statement.
Moody's put South Africa's Baa2 credit rating on a negative
outlook in December, and is the only agency that does not have
South Africa a step away from junk status.
