JOHANNESBURG Dec 16 South Africa's Treasury
said on Wednesday it was addressing concerns about the rising
risk of fiscal slippage raised by ratings agency Moody's,
pledging to focus on debt stabilisation in the medium term.
Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on South Africa to
"negative" from "stable" late on Tuesday, citing structural
challenges in the country's mining industry and increasing
political pressures.
The decision came after a week of turmoil and sell-offs
triggered by President Jacob Zuma's unexpected decision to fire
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, and replace him with a little
known lawmaker and loyalist.
After fierce criticism, Zuma appointed his third finance
minister in a week, bringing in Nene's widely-respected
predecessor Pravin Gordhan.
"The reappointment of Minister Pravin Gordhan as the
Minister of Finance will ensure policy continuity," a statement
issued by the Treasury said.
"The minister has affirmed that government will stay the
course of sound fiscal management and focus on fiscal
consolidation and debt stabilisation in the medium term."
South Africa is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis
and has had to cut power as it struggled to meet demand,
hurting economic growth. The treasury said resolving that crisis
was an "immediate priority".
South Africa faced persistent fiscal pressures due to high
unemployment and poverty, Moody's said.
"Political pressures growing, calling into question
the government's continued ability to maintain spending
restraint," Moody's said, citing the cost of government's plan
to build nuclear power station and high public sector wages as
risks.
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, had long been
reluctant to rubber-stamp an ambitious government plan to build
nuclear power stations at an estimated cost of up to $100
billion.
On Thursday Gordhan said government would only go ahead with
the nuclear program if it was affordable.
"I don't think that there is any one policy that is going to
turn things around, but I think that investors would be like to
see some evidence that the government has a new policy," Africa
analyst at Capital economics John Ashbourne said.
"The obvious problem, though, is that fiscal constraints
mean that the market would not welcome the announcement of
massive new spending."
