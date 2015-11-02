JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 Yields on South African mobile operator MTN's eurobonds soared to all-time high on Monday as speculation swirled that the firm had agreed to pay a $5.2 billion fine imposed by Nigerian authorities.

The yield on the paper due in 2024 climbed to a record 5.975 percent by 0905 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)