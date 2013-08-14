Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 Africa's biggest wireless phone operator MTN Group said on Wednesday the investigation into its former chief financial officer was related to "specific transactions".
"It's an issue of governance around specific transactions," chief executive Sifiso Dabengwa said without giving any more details.
CFO Nazir Patel abruptly resigned last month due to an investigation into allegations against him. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)