JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South Africa's MTN Group plans to lay off around 850 managerial staff, an official of the Solidarity Union said on Monday, as the mobile operator faces slowing growth and tough competition in its home market.

Africa's largest telecommunications group has expanded rapidly in the last two decades across the continent and in the Middle East but is facing stiff competition in South Africa, where the market is dominated by rival Vodacom. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)