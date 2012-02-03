* Pretoria says was not influenced by phone firm on Iran
* Turkcell confirms case under way against MTN
* MTN shares tumble, hit by downgrade
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa denied on
Friday it had been pressured by MTN Group into backing
Tehran's nuclear programme and aiding its military when the
Johannesburg-based mobile operator was bidding for a telephone
licence in Iran.
"South Africa's foreign policy is independent and it cannot
be influenced by anyone," Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson
Monyela said.
MTN is the latest South African company to come under
scrutiny for its dealings in Iran. Petrochemical group Sasol
said in November it may sell its operations there.
The spotlight on South Africa's relations with Iran is
uncomfortable for the ruling African National Congress (ANC)
government of President Jacob Zuma.
While Pretoria has been reluctant to join the West in
imposing sanctions, it has stopped short of open support for
Iran, which supplies a quarter of its crude.
MTN, Africa's biggest mobile operator, is facing a lawsuit
in a U.S. court from rival Turkcell over its licence
in Iran.
Turkcell, which unsuccessfully bid for the Iranian licence
awarded to MTN in 2004, confirmed on Friday its case against MTN
was under way.
"Talks between our company and MTN have been conducted for
some time and these talks are continuing. As a sign of our
company's goodwill and desire to continue these talks, a
statement will not be made about this issue until the said talks
are completed," Turkcell said.
Turkcell planned to allege that MTN encouraged South Africa
to take a favourable stance towards Iran's nuclear development
programme, MTN said.
The leading Turkish mobile firm will also accuse MTN of
asking Pretoria to provide military equipment to Iran and
bribing officials of both governments in order to win the
licence, MTN said.
MTN dismissed the allegations as having no legal merit, but
its shares tumbled as much as 4.4 percent before recouping some
losses. The shares were also hit by a downgrade from brokerage
Credit Suisse.
Analyst Richard Barker cut his rating on MTN to "neutral"
from "outperform", citing the risk that Western sanctions could
impact its Iran business.
The United States and Europe have tightened sanctions on
Iran in recent weeks to force Tehran to provide more information
on its nuclear programme, which Israel sees as a major threat.
Tehran says the programme has purely peaceful ends.
HIGHER RISKS
"The problem with the Iran business has always been that
it's in Iran. You know that there are higher risks attached to
that," Credit Suisse's Barker told Reuters.
"What has changed is that we've seen a crystallisation of
one of those specific risks... We basically don't know how easy
it's going to be for MTN to get cash out of Iran. And if they
can't get cash out of Iran, then what is that business worth to
them?"
MTN owns 49 percent of local unit Irancell, which accounts
for about 32 million of its subscribers and nearly 10 percent of
its revenue.
A $33 billion mobile operator, MTN is present in 21
countries across Africa and the Middle East. It is the biggest
company with a primary listing in Johannesburg and a flagship
firm of post-apartheid South Africa.
MTN was set up with government help in 1994 as the first
black-owned company after the end of apartheid. It has close
ties to the ANC, which regards it as a national champion.
South Africa in 2009 blocked a merger between MTN and
India's Bharti Airtel, for fear the company would lose
its national character.
MTN Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa - a leading ANC member and a
prominent businessman - said in a statement that the company had
"zero tolerance for corrupt and unethical business practices".
MTN will set up a special committee to investigate the
charges, he said.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visited South Africa
in October, bringing a large business delegation in an effort to
boost trade from its current humble levels.
Shares of MTN were down 2.4 percent at 134.93 rand at 1101
GMT, having earlier fallen more than 4 percent.
Shares of Turkcell were down 0.4 percent at 9.30 lira.
