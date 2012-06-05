BRIEF-TMG confirms receipt upped Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie proposal
* Confirms receipt of increased conditional proposal from Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie to 5.90 euros ($6.26)
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's elite police unit, the Hawks, have opened an investigation into allegations of corruption at mobile phone giant MTN relating to its purchase of a mobile licence in Iran, its spokesman said on Tuesday.
"There are allegations of corruption. That's exactly what we're investigating," Hawks spokesman MacIntosh Polela said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Confirms intention to launch public offer for all outstanding shares in Telegraaf Media Group NV
* Successful placement of 400 million Swedish crowns ($44.92 million) senior secured bonds