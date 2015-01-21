JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Africa's largest telecoms provider plans to restructure its home market's enterprise business segment, it said on Wednesday, as competition squeezes revenue in its key South African unit.

The Johannesburg-based telecoms giant with operations in 22 nations in Africa and the Middle East said in a statement that it had informed employees who were likely to be affected by the reorganisation at a meeting held on Wednesday. (Reporting by Peroshni Governder; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)