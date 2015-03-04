Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Africa's largest telecoms provider MTN Group posted an expected 8.7 percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday after a revenue boost from its key Nigeria market, but warned of possible headwinds due to the uncertainty wrought by oil prices.
MTN said diluted headline earnings per share rose to 1,527 cents in the year to end-December, from a restated 1,404 cents a year ago.
MTN had guided that headline earnings per share, the main measure of profitability in South Africa, would come in 5-15 percent higher.
Revenue grew 6.4 percent after MTN, which has operations in nearly two dozen countries, attracted 7.5 percent more customers to 223.4 million subscribers. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order