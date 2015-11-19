CAPE TOWN Nov 19 South African mobile operator MTN has been ordered by a Ugandan court to pay a local firm $622,000 in damages for anti-competitive behaviour but will appeal the judgement, the company said on Thursday.

"A Ugandan mobile money service provider accused MTN of anticompetitive behaviour and the court found against MTN, but we are appealing the judgement," MTN's spokesman Chris Maroleng told Reuters.

Nigeria's regulator last month imposed a $5.2 billion fine on MTN for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards. Maroleng said the Ugandan judgement was not a fine. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)