JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Nampak Ltd
agreed on Monday to pay $301 million to buy a Nigerian
beverage can manufacturer plus an option to purchase a plastic
packaging facility.
The acquisition of Alucan Investment Ltd forms part of the
packaging firm's stated intention to boost sales from outside
its home market.
Nampak has said it aims to grow its sales contribution from
the rest of Africa to 35 percent from about 20 percent now.
Under the deal, Nampak has a 10-year option to buy related
company involved in rigid plastic packaging in Nigeria, if and
when the owner decides to sell.
The company also said it was considering the expansion of
its Angolan can manufacturing facility to meet growing demand in
the oil-rich southern African country.
Alucan Investments Ltd makes cans for the beer, malt and the
soft drink industry with capacity to make 1.1 billion cans per
year.
Shares in Nampak rose 3.5 percent to 31.83 rand by 0805 GMT,
outpacing a 0.4 percent rise in the JSE All-share index
.
