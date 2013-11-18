MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Nampak said it plans to spend $301 million on the purchase of Alucan Investments, a beverage can manufacturing plant in Nigeria, and an option to buy another company involved in rigid plastic packaging.
Nampak said on Monday it was also evaluating adding of a second beverage can line in Angola. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: