JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Nampak said it plans to spend $301 million on the purchase of Alucan Investments, a beverage can manufacturing plant in Nigeria, and an option to buy another company involved in rigid plastic packaging.

Nampak said on Monday it was also evaluating adding of a second beverage can line in Angola. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)