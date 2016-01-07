JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 Naspers, the
largest listed company in Africa, said it was not worried about
Netflix's arrival in South Africa, adding it believed
the market for video on demand was large enough to accommodate
more players.
Africa's most advanced economy, where a rapid expansion of
fibre optic broadband in more affluent neighbourhoods has
allowed streaming of movies and TV series, was one of more than
130 new markets Netflix entered this
week.
Naspers launched its own Showmax video-on-demand unit in
August that has been airing a mix of international and local
content to build a base of subscribers.
"It's good news that we have another major player in the
market who'll generate additional interest in internet TV,"
Naspers' Showmax spokesman Richard Boorman said on Thursday.
Netflix enters a market where not only Naspers has a
foothold, but four other players, including mobile phone
operator MTN, has launched video-on-demand services in
the past year and a half.
Naspers has not disclosed any detailed figures about the
uptake of Showmax, saying only it has been positive.
As a new segment in South Africa a major challenge has been
to get consumers to understand what subscription video on demand
is and how it works, said Boorman.
Naspers sees the market for on-demand content growing as the
cost of smartphones and tablets fall, faster mobile connections
become available and South Africa gets more fibre to the home.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Keith
Weir)