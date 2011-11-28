* Nationalisation talk has unnerved investors
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress has returned a long-awaited report
with policy recommendations on the issue of mine nationalisation
for redrafting to improve its presentation, a senior party
official said on Monday.
Investors are keen to know what the report will say as it
could form the framework of future government mining policy in
the world's largest platinum producer.
However, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said party
leaders wanted a document that was more accessible to rank and
file members. "The first draft has been tabled. We've sent it
back on the basis of style. The work is finished but the report
is being re-drafted and re-filed," he said.
"Please write us a report that will be read by a member of
the ANC, not a professor," Mantashe told a news conference after
a three-day meeting of the ANC's National Executive Committee.
The report will be completed early in the New Year and
raised at a major ANC policy conference in June of next year.
It looks at how nationalisation or similar policies have
been carried out in several other countries.
Senior ANC politicians, notably the mines minister Susan
Shabangu, have frequently stressed that nationalisation is not
government policy in Africa's largest economy.
But talk of nationalising mines and banks by radical
elements in the ANC have unnerved investors and made them
anxious about the internal party debate on the issue.
The policy drive for mine nationalisation lost political
momentum after an ANC disciplinary committee found its biggest
advocate, ANC youth league leader Julius Malema, guilty of
sowing discord in the party. The committee handed down a
five-year suspension which Malema has appealed.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch and David
Stamp)