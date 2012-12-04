U.N. chief urges Burundi parties to participate in peace talks
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 South Africa has laid to rest the "spectre of nationalisation" that hung over its mining industry but still needs to keep watch against damaging regulatory changes, the outgoing chief executive of Anglo American said on Tuesday.
"The regulatory debate in South Africa has been going on for a very long time and is still not complete," Cynthia Carroll said in a talk in Johannesburg.
"The spectre of nationalisation has been laid to rest but the need to guard against damaging regulatory changes stays."
Carroll also said that proposals for a resource rent tax were "unnecessary and unwise".
LUANDA Angola said on Friday that Portugal's decision to charge its Vice President Manuel Vicente with corruption and money laundering was a "serious attack" that threatened relations between the two states.
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.