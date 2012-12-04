JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 South Africa has laid to rest the "spectre of nationalisation" that hung over its mining industry but still needs to keep watch against damaging regulatory changes, the outgoing chief executive of Anglo American said on Tuesday.

"The regulatory debate in South Africa has been going on for a very long time and is still not complete," Cynthia Carroll said in a talk in Johannesburg.

"The spectre of nationalisation has been laid to rest but the need to guard against damaging regulatory changes stays."

Carroll also said that proposals for a resource rent tax were "unnecessary and unwise".