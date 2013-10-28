(Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's Nedbank reported an 8 percent increase in earnings from lending for the first nine months of the year on Monday and said it was on track to meet its full-year target for profit growth.

Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest lender, is trying to boost the money it makes from fees and transactions as demand for credit in Africa's largest economy remains lukewarm.

The bank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual , said in a statement that net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans, rose 8.3 percent in the nine months to end-September, to 15.7 billion rand ($1.60 billion).

Non-interest revenue, which includes fees and commissions, increased by 14.2 percent to 14.2 billion rand.

Nedbank said its bad debt ratio decreased to 1.15 percent from 1.31 percent in the same period a year earlier.

The decline in bad debts may comfort investors, who have been worried about souring bad loans at South African banks, after several years of aggressive consumer lending.

African Bank Investments on Friday issued its second profit warning in five weeks, flagging a 90 percent plunge in full-year profit, due to rising bad debts among its core market of low-income borrowers.

Shares of Nedbank are up 11.5 percent this year, outperforming a 7 percent increase in Johannesburg's banks index . ($1 = 9.8213 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)