JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's
fourth-largest banking group Nedbank posted a 13
percent increase in full-year earnings on Monday, in line with
expectations, as lending income boosted profits.
The bank, which is majority owned by London-listed insurer
Old Mutual, said diluted headline earnings per share
came in at 2,066 cents in the year to December, from 1,829 cents
a year ago.
A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate had forecast earnings rising
to 2,039 cents per share, an increase of 11 percent.
Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South
Africa, exclude certain one-time items.
Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending,
increased by 8.2 percent to 22.96 billion rand, while
non-interest revenue grew nearly 5 percent to 20.31 billion
rand.
Nedbank shares are up 3 percent this year, lagging the 5.6
percent growth by the banks' index.
