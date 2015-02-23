(Adds details)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 An expanding loan book
buoyed South Africa's fourth-largest banking group Nedbank
full-year earnings by an expected 13 percent and the
company said on Monday it expected recovery in consumer credit
demand.
The bank, majority owned by London-listed insurer Old Mutual
, said it expected that benign inflation this year would
ease some pressure that many of its consumers have been under.
A perfect storm of high levels of indebtedness and
unemployment, rising interest rates and inflation have dampened
retail demand for loans and sunk the country's largest unsecured
lender, the African Bank Investment.
"It would be our expectation that the reduction in
inflation, reduction in fuel prices if sustained, is likely to
lead to an improvement in consumer cash flow in 2015," Chief
Executive Mike Brown said.
Nedbank said it cut impairments, or bad debt, by 19 percent
to 4.5 billion rand ($384 million).
Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending,
increased by 8.2 percent to 22.96 billion rand, while
non-interest revenue grew nearly 5 percent to 20.31 billion
rand.
Overall diluted headline earnings per share came in at 2,066
cents in the year to December, from 1,829 cents a year ago. A
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate had forecast earnings rising to
2,039 cents per share, an increase of 11 percent.
Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South
Africa, exclude certain one-time items.
"They look quite good," Dudu Tembo, a portfolio manager at
Citadel Investment Services, said of Nedbank's earnings.
"We are still seeing some good advances growth. It wasn't a
surprise that personal loans are still growing very slowly as
all banks have been pulling back on personal loans."
Nedbank, which took up a 20 percent stake in pan-African
lender Ecobank last year, said earnings from operations
outside South Africa more than doubled to 357 million rand.
Nedbank shares were down 0.8 percent at 1047 GMT, lagging a
0.4 percent rise by Johannesburg's blue chip index.
($1 = 11.7240 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)