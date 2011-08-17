JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa's plan to
overhaul healthcare and give the poor greater access to medical
services could eat into profits of domestic insurers if one of
the biggest reforms by the ruling African National Congress
since 1994 is implemented.
Under the National Health Insurance plan, being discussed by
the government and other parties in the country's healthcare
sector, every South African will be forced to pay into the
scheme, regardless of whether they already have private
insurance.
"People are saying that they are going to be paying an
additional tax, we don't see it as an additional tax, all we see
is the re-directing of their medical aid contributions into the
fund (NHI)," said Anban Pillay, the health department's head of
financial planning and health economics.
While the nation's more than 100 private health insurance
providers are still expected to have a place, they would be
forced to offer better value than what the government insurance
would be providing.
"I definitely think that when the NHI is fully operational
the number of people paying into their own private medical
schemes will decrease significantly," Pillay told Reuters.
But economists see many staying in private schemes, even if
they are forced to pay for NHI, unless the government can
quickly fix failing public hospitals that are short of staff,
equipment, medicine and beds.
But Pillay said: "The only reason why people would want to
spend their money on private insurance is if they want
additional services not offered under NHI."
South Africa's 90 billion rand ($12.6 billion) private health
insurance sector serves just over 8 million of the country's
nearly 50 million people.
NHI will likely drive up costs for employers who would be
forced to pay for the government plan and could face a backlash
from staff if they drop coverage under private plans.
The industry is dominated by Discovery Holdings ,
MMI Holdings , Government Employees Medical Scheme and
several unlisted firms such as Bonitas Fund.
Discovery, the country's biggest health insurer, said it
does not expect any specific impact of the plan on medical
scheme contributions in the foreseeable future.
"(But) as the NHI system emerges over time, it is possible
than medical scheme products and coverage will adapt to changing
environment," said Jonathan Broomberg, head of the Discovery's
health unit.
The plan, which is expected to be phased in over 14 years,
is unlikely to hit medical schemes in its first few years as the
focus would be on hospital infrastructure.
"Certainly in the short to medium term it's unlikely to have
any impact on the revenues. In the longer term, there will
likely be an impact on the revenues to the degree that they lose
membership," one healthcare analyst said.
Analysts also say many people would eventually face the
decision on whether to pay for the public and private plans.
"It really depends on how much you'll pay on into the NHI
fund," Mathew Menezes, a healthcare analyst at Avior Research
said.
"If the state says I have to pay 1,000 rand ($140) on NHI
and I also have to pay 2,500 rand ($350) on my own private
scheme, then I have to start thinking about how I can cut
costs."
($1 = 7.119 South African Rand)
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)