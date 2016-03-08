ABUJA, March 8 South African telecoms company MTN is in talks with Nigeria's telecoms regulator to reduce the $3.9 billion fine imposed for its failure to disconnect unregistered sim cards and arrange gradual payment, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian president made the comment at a joint news conference with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma following talks between the pair at the start of the latter's two-day state visit to Africa's most populace nation.

The South African company has so far paid $250 million after dropping a legal case against the Nigerian Communications Commission. (Reporting by Felix Onuha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)