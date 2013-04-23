UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 Operations at Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine resumed on Tuesday after the South African mining company said it reached a deal with the striking National Union of Mineworkers.
The deal provides for a once-off payment equal to 50 percent of the miners' basic salary and an additional 2000 rand ($220), the company said.
Northam said it lost production of 15,000 ounces valued at 192 million rand. Its shares are up 1 percent at 1441 GMT, underperforming Johannesburg's platinum index. ($1 = 9.2715 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources