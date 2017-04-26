CAPE TOWN, April 26 South Africa's controversial push to build a fleet of new nuclear plants suffered a setback on Wednesday after the High Court ruled a pre-agreement with Russia was unlawful and should be set aside.

South Africa, which has the continent's only nuclear power station, has asked power utility Eskom to procure an additional 9,600 megawatts of new capacity as it diversifies its energy mix away from ageing coal-fired plants. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard/James Macharia)