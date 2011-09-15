* Africa's largest economy has tight power supplies
* Country has one nuclear plant already
* Over 90 percent of power from coal currently
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South African energy
minister Dipuo Peters said on Thursday she had signed off on a
proposal for new nuclear power plants, likely worth tens of
billions of dollars, and said it would be presented to cabinet
soon.
Over 90 percent of South Africa's power is produced by
coal-fired power plants and supplies are tight as state-run
utility Eskom battles to meet fast-rising demand in
the world's top producer of platinum and a major gold miner.
Africa's biggest economy has said it would invest in nuclear
power to boost supplies and reduce its heavy carbon footprint.
Peters said she expects the cabinet to decide on the plan by
the end of this year and the bid process to start early in 2012.
"Once the cabinet has put this on its agenda, it will take
two to three weeks," she told reporters on the sidelines of an
African energy ministers' conference. "We believe that by early
next year we will put out the bid."
South Africa currently operates the continent's sole nuclear
power plant on the west coast near Cape Town.
The minister said she expected first power from those
plants, which are slated to provide a total of 9,600 megawatts
of power (MW) or about a quarter of the current supply, to start
flowing through the national grid in 2024 or 2025.
Previous plans had called for additional nuclear generation
by 2023 but Peters said that had been delayed due to revisions
after Japan's power plant disaster earlier this year.
A power supply crisis in 2008 shut mines for days and cost
South Africa billions of dollars in lost output. New coal-fired
plants are also being built and power tariffs are rising steeply
to fund such projects, hurting consumers and squeezing the
profits of power-intensive mines and other industries.
South Africa has said it would like to build a fleet of six
nuclear plants to keep costs lower due to economies of scale.
Peters said there was no risk of blackouts despite the
anticipated delays because of an accelerated renewable energy
programme. The ministry in August launched a bid process for the
supply of 3,725 MW of renewable energy by 2016.
The last attempt to build a nuclear plant, led by
state-owned power utility Eskom, was scratched on funding woes.
Bidders then included Areva CEPFi.PA and U.S. company
Westinghouse, majority owned by Japan's Toshiba Corp. .
Peters said the nuclear process would be run and managed by
Eskom, but the private sector would construct the plants.
Companies from the United States, France, Japan and South
Korea have long been wooing South Africa to win the bid.
