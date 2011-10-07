JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South Africa may solicit
bids worth 1 trillion rand ($125.1 billion) for the construction
of six nuclear power plants by 2030, the Mail & Guardian
newpaper reported, citing unnamed government and industry
sources.
Energy minister Dipuo Peters said last month she had signed
off on a proposal for the new power plants, meant to fill a dire
power shortage in Africa's biggest economy, adding that the bid
process would start in early 2012.
Peters also said last month the proposal would be presented
to cabinent soon.
French and Chinese companies are among those preparing a
joint bid, the newspaper said. Potential bidders could include
Areva CEPFi.PA, EDF , Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric
Corp , China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group, South
Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp and Russia's
Rosatom.
South Africa operates the continent's only nuclear power
plant, near Cape Town. A previous tender for a new nuclear plant
was scrapped in 2008 due to financial woes at state-owned
utility Eskom
($1 = 7.994 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)