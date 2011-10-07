JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South Africa may solicit bids worth 1 trillion rand ($125.1 billion) for the construction of six nuclear power plants by 2030, the Mail & Guardian newpaper reported, citing unnamed government and industry sources.

Energy minister Dipuo Peters said last month she had signed off on a proposal for the new power plants, meant to fill a dire power shortage in Africa's biggest economy, adding that the bid process would start in early 2012.

Peters also said last month the proposal would be presented to cabinent soon.

French and Chinese companies are among those preparing a joint bid, the newspaper said. Potential bidders could include Areva CEPFi.PA, EDF , Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Corp , China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group, South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp and Russia's Rosatom.

South Africa operates the continent's only nuclear power plant, near Cape Town. A previous tender for a new nuclear plant was scrapped in 2008 due to financial woes at state-owned utility Eskom ($1 = 7.994 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)