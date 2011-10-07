* Nuclear power to help solve a power supply crunch
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 South Africa may solicit
bids worth 1 trillion rand ($125.1 billion) for the construction
of six nuclear power plants by 2030, the Mail & Guardian
newspaper reported, citing unnamed government and industry
sources.
Over 90 percent of South Africa's power is produced by
coal-fired power plants and supplies are tight as state-run
utility Eskom battles to meet fast-rising demand in
the world's top producer of platinum and a major gold miner.
Africa's biggest economy has said it would invest in nuclear
power to boost supplies and reduce its heavy carbon footprint.
Energy minister Dipuo Peters said last month she had signed
off on a proposal for the new power plants, meant to fill a dire
power shortage in Africa's biggest economy, adding that the bid
process would start in early 2012.
Peters also said last month the proposal would be presented
to cabinet soon and Jimmy Manyi, a cabinet spokesman, said the
proposal has yet to reach the cabinet.
"Cabinet has not received a nuclear proposal from the
department yet and the cost is not known," he said.
Officials at the energy ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
Companies from the United States, France, Japan and South
Korea have long been wooing South Africa to win the bid.
French and Chinese companies are among those preparing a
joint bid, the newspaper said.
Potential bidders could include Areva CEPFi.PA, EDF
, Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Corp , China
Guangdong Nuclear Power Group, South Korea's Korea Electric
Power Corp and Russia's Rosatom.
South Africa operates the continent's only nuclear power
plant, near Cape Town. A previous tender for a new nuclear plant
was scrapped in 2008 due to financial woes at Eskom.
The minister said last month she expected first power from
those plants, which are slated to provide a total of 9,600
megawatts or about a quarter of the current supply, to start
flowing through the national grid in 2024 or 2025.
A power supply crisis in 2008 shut mines for days and cost
South Africa billions of dollars in lost output. New coal-fired
plants are also being built and power tariffs are rising steeply
to fund such projects, hurting consumers and squeezing the
profits of power-intensive mines and other industries.
South Africa has said it would like to build a fleet of six
nuclear plants to keep costs lower due to economies of scale.
($1 = 7.994 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Wendell Roelf)