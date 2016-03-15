(adds quote from regulator, details)
CAPE TOWN, March 15 South Africa's nuclear
regulator said it has received two nuclear installation site
license applications from power utility Eskom to build
new reactors along the east coast and the west coast.
Africa's most industrialised economy, which operates the
continent's only nuclear power station, wants to install an
additional 9,600 megawatts of nuclear power by 2030 to overcome
chronic electricity shortages that have dented economic growth.
Eskom operates the Koeberg nuclear plant on the west coast
near Cape Town, and has been designated as an owner and operator
by the government, which plans to issue a request for proposals
for the new nuclear fleet by the end of March.
The sites applied for by Eskom are Thyspunt in the Eastern
Cape province and Duynefontein in the Western Cape province, the
National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) said in a statement.
"Both applications mentioned the applicant's intention to
construct and operate multiple nuclear installations (power
reactors)," the regulator said.
The licensing process includes a thorough review and safety
assessment, the regulator said, adding that compliance with
regulations would also be determined.
The intention to build a fleet of six nuclear power stations
has raised concerns of how South Africa, struggling with low
growth and facing a ratings downgrade to "junk" status, will be
able pay the costs estimated between 400 billion rand and one
trillion rand ($25 billion to $63 billion).
Besides the cost implications, environmentalists and
activists are also arguing that South Africa, blessed with an
abundance of sunshine and wind, should ramp up adoption of its
green energy projects instead of building nuclear power plants.
($1 = 15.6531 rand)
