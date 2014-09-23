JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 South Africa's nuclear
cooperation deal signed this week with Russia is part of a
tender process that will involve other competing countries and
is not a contract to build power plants, government officials
said on Tuesday.
The Russian atomic agency Rosatom issued a statement on
Monday saying that it had signed a $10 billion deal with
Pretoria for the installation of 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear
capacity by 2030, to help Africa's most advanced economy cope
with chronic electricity shortages.
However, South African government officials involved said
the agreement was still in early stages.
"There will be a South African procurement process of
course. There will be other inter-government agreements signed,"
said Xolisa Mabhongo, an executive at South African state agency
Nuclear Energy Corporation.
There would be a bidding process before any final contracts
were signed, Mabhongo said from Vienna, where the agreement was
signed.
"They jumped the gun," a senior South African government
source, who is part of the country's delegation to an
International Atomic Energy Agency conference in Vienna, told
Reuters.
"These kinds of inter-governmental agreements are standard
with nuclear vendor countries. We foresee that similar
agreements will be signed with other nuclear vendor countries,
France, China, Korea, the U.S. and Japan."
South Africa is struggling to meet rising electricity demand
due to ageing infrastructure and its failure to build new power
plants in over two decades.
It is home to one nuclear power station that provides around
5 percent of the country's 42,000 MW of installed generating
capacity. Nearly all the rest comes from coal.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Xola Potelwa; Editing by
Joe Brock and Michael Urquhart)