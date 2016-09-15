* First contract will be for 1 to 3 nuclear plants
* Tender process to close in a few months
* Race is open to all vendors, Russia not frontrunner
* South Africa wants to mine uranium, not enrich it
By Geert De Clercq
LONDON, Sept 15 A massive nuclear tender in
South Africa is open to all bidders prepared to manufacture
locally and share technology, and Russia is not the frontrunner,
the head of the country's nuclear agency said.
After meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and
South African President Jacob Zuma, Rosatom had been considered
the leading candidate to build 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power
capacity in South Africa by 2030.
"Russia is not the frontrunner. It never was," Phumzile
Tshelane, CEO of South African nuclear state agency Necsa, told
Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Nuclear
Association conference.
South Africa wants to deepen its nuclear know-how, save
costs and create jobs by making sure it picks a company that is
happy to share the manufacturing and maintenance.
Stressing that the tender was an "open race", Tshelane, a
nuclear physicist said: "We do not want a Build, Own, Operate
model."
Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom has sold several
nuclear reactors to developing countries, including Turkey,
under the "BOO" model, whereby Russia finances, builds and
operates the nuclear plant and sells power to its customer.
In countries with a strong nuclear tradition, Rosatom has
also built reactors with a different model that involves more
input from local companies.
ECONOMIC BOOTSTRAP
Tshelane said he wants between a third and half of the
construction to take place locally, which would also help to
keep the cost down.
"If you localise construction, money does not flow out of
the country but circulates locally and creates jobs. Nuclear
energy must help bootstrap our economy," he said.
Tshelane said a "Build, Own, Transfer" model could work for
South Africa. South Korea's Kepco has used a similar model to
build nuclear plants in Abu Dhabi.
"Ours is almost like the Korean model, where you work
together and can have a partnership," he said.
He said Necsa does not want a "turnkey model" under which a
company builds a plant and then hands it over to the operator.
This is a model French company Areva has used for its
Olkiluoto project in Finland.
Neither does it want to replicate a model that has been used
in China, under which the customer acquires intellectual
property rights and then builds the plant itself. Areva and
Toshiba-owned Westinghouse have signed such deals in
China.
The South African government has signed memorandums of
understanding about nuclear with Russian, Chinese, South Korean,
French and American reactor makers.
All are hopeful of winning the business, estimated by some
to be worth up to $100 billion, a boon for an industry still
floundering after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
CRITICISM
South Africa, which has the continent's only nuclear power
station, wants to diversify away from mainly coal-based energy
production, a move Zuma says is important for economic growth.
But critics say the government should spend more on
renewables such as wind and solar rather than on one of the
world's largest and most expensive nuclear projects. They are
watching the tender process - to be launched at the end of the
month - carefully to make sure it is transparent.
The meetings between Zuma and Putin over the last two years
had led to speculation that Rosatom had secured the deal before
the launch of the public tender.
It also fueled criticism from the opposition, some analysts
and domestic media, who said that Zuma was trying to use the
tender process to secure contracts for business associates in
his last two years in office. Zuma has denied that charge.
Tshelane, 54, said it was in any case unlikely that one
company would get a contract to build all the reactors.
"Nobody will sign a deal for 9.6 gigawatt," he said.
He said the first contract would likely be for between one
and three plants out of a possible total of 10.
"If we are happy together, we can look at ordering more," he
said.
The existing nuclear power plant - run by domestic utility
Eskom - generates five percent of the country's power and uses
two 1980s French-built Pressurised Water Reactors, the most
common type of reactor. Tshelane said South Africa wants to
stick with the PWR technology with which it familiar.
He said it was also important that the company building the
power station had an existing plant of the same nature that can
be used as a reference point.
Asked whether that meant South Africa would rule out
France's Areva - which has four European Pressurized Reactors
(EPR) under construction but no operating ones yet - he said it
would need to be working by the time the South African reactors
are built.
NUCLEAR FUEL
Tshelane said that South Africa, which has large uranium
reserves, also wants to build its own nuclear fuel manufacturing
cycle but has no plans to start up the high-tech and
politically-sensitive uranium enrichment process.
"Enrichment is embroiled in geopolitics," Tshelane said. He
said South Africa does not completely rule out enriching its own
uranium eventually but is unlikely to do so in the next decade.
South Africa currently produces uranium as a byproduct of
gold mining - but not enough to supply the new nuclear plants.
"Necsa wants to own a uranium mine in South Africa. We want
to control our uranium resources from cradle to grave," he said.
South Africa also wants to convert its own yellowcake milled
uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride that is ready for
enrichment and make its own nuclear fuel using uranium enriched
abroad.
Tshelane said that a contract for a new research reactor
would be part of the tender procedure. South Africa's 50-year
old 20 MW research reactor is used to produce radio isotopes for
medical purposes.
He said a new research reactor would be crucial for the
development of South Africa's nuclear industry, both for
producing nuclear fuel and for testing nuclear equipment.
