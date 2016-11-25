* Questions Eskom's proposed nuclear power site
* Eskom disputes findings, says plant would be safe
By Tanisha Heiberg
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 South African power
provider Eskom has proposed building a nuclear power station on
a site that may be at risk of surge storms and tsunamis, a
geological report suggests, but the state-owned utility disputes
the findings.
South Africa has the continent's only nuclear power station
and plans to expand nuclear power generation to meet growing
electricity demand in Africa's most industrisalised country.
The report by Maarten de Wit, a professor at the Nelson
Mandela Metropolitan University and director of the Africa Earth
Observatory Network, a research institute, says canyons in the
bedrock would need to be secured.
"If you are going to build anything on that, it's pretty
prone to storms, sea level rises and tsunamis," De Wit told
Reuters on Friday.
The site at Thyspunt, near Port Elizabeth in the Nelson
Mandela Bay municipality, is on the Indian Ocean coastline.
The report also showed seismic activity along dormant fault
lines near the site that could trigger submarine landslides.
Any such activity "is likely to generate a large submarine
slump, and a possible significant local tsunami that would
affect the coastal region, including Thyspunt," the report said,
warning that a plant at Thyspunt could be at risk of devastation
similar that in Fukushima in Japan in 2011.
The utility has applied to the nuclear regulator for
licenses to build nuclear plants at Thyspunt and Duynefontein in
the Western Cape province. The regulator has pledged thorough
safety assessments.
"We have defined the height at which we have to build the
plant to ensure that we ... avoid those tsunamis," Eskom's Chief
Nuclear Officer David Nicholls told Reuters.
"That does include an allowance for global warming and
average sea temperature rising," he added.
(Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)