JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's energy
ministry will not appeal a high court ruling blocking an
agreement with Russia to build nuclear power reactors but will
sign revised pacts and continue with nuclear plans, it said in a
statement on Saturday.
South Africa signed intergovernmental agreements with
Russia, France, China, South Korea and the United States in 2014
as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear power plants at a
cost of between $30 billion and $70 billion.
The energy ministry will not continue with these agreements,
given the court ruling, but plans to sign new deals with all
five countries, the department said.
