JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's energy ministry will not appeal a high court ruling blocking an agreement with Russia to build nuclear power reactors but will sign revised pacts and continue with nuclear plans, it said in a statement on Saturday.

South Africa signed intergovernmental agreements with Russia, France, China, South Korea and the United States in 2014 as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear power plants at a cost of between $30 billion and $70 billion.

The energy ministry will not continue with these agreements, given the court ruling, but plans to sign new deals with all five countries, the department said. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)