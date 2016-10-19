JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's Oakbay Investments will oppose Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application linking the firm and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, to suspicious transactions, its lawyers said on Wednesday.

Gordhan said in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($491 million) in payments made by members of the Gupta family and companies they control had been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)