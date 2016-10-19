BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's Oakbay Investments will oppose Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application linking the firm and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, to suspicious transactions, its lawyers said on Wednesday.
Gordhan said in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($491 million) in payments made by members of the Gupta family and companies they control had been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: