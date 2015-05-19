JOHANNESBURG May 19 South African fishing firm Oceana Group said on Tuesday it will acquire the entire share capital of U.S. based Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 million, sending its stock higher.

Louisiana-based Daybrook Fisheries is a private company that harvests the small, oily fish Gulf Menhaden and processes its catch into fishmeal and fish oil.

Oceana's shares rose after the announcement and were up 1.08 percent at 0941 GMT.

