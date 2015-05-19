UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 19 South African fishing firm Oceana Group said on Tuesday it will acquire the entire share capital of U.S. based Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 million, sending its stock higher.
Louisiana-based Daybrook Fisheries is a private company that harvests the small, oily fish Gulf Menhaden and processes its catch into fishmeal and fish oil.
Oceana's shares rose after the announcement and were up 1.08 percent at 0941 GMT.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.