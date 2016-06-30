UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's energy department said on Thursday the state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund's (SFF) had not been cleared to make an offer to buy 75 percent of Chevron's refinery and other downstream assets.
"An offer to purchase by an entity of the Department of Energy requires express consent from the Minister of Energy as the ultimate Shareholder representative. This was neither sought nor obtained," Director-General at the energy department Thabane Zulu said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.