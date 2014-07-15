(Adds details)
CAPE TOWN, July 15 South Africa may reconsider a
new oil and gas law to ensure that investors can be make profits
while securing a place for the state in the sector, Mineral
Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday.
Parliament passed the law in March, giving the state a 20
percent free stake in new gas and oil exploration and production
ventures and alarming operators such as Total and
Exxon Mobil, which are looking to explore in South
Africa.
"Having spent time listening to stakeholders ... I am ready
for any eventuality," Ramatlhodi told parliament.
"In the event the current bill is assented to in its form, I
commit to rigorous and transparent engagement with stakeholders
on draft regulations," he said.
The bill is before President Jacob Zuma who must give it his
assent before it becomes law.
Ramatlhodi told reporters there was broad agreement on the
20 percent free-carry for the state and 10 percent for "black
empowerment", but the sticking point was on where to cap these.
"Black empowerment" refers to state-mandated targets to lift
black ownership in Africa's most advanced economy, part of a
government drive to rectify the racial imbalances of white
apartheid rule.
"We want to limit the amount that the state can actually
take, even on an agreed price, so that you allow investors to
get their investment returns back," the minister said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)