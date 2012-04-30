* March Iran crude imports at 505,908 T from 417,188 T in
Feb
* Unclear who buys Iranian crude
(Adds details, context)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, April 30 South African crude oil
imports from Iran rose to 3.37 billion rand ($434.8 million) in
March from 2.8 billion the previous month, customs data showed
on Monday, indicating Pretoria had not bowed to U.S. pressure to
curb commercial links with Tehran.
The Revenue Service said Africa's biggest economy imported
505,908 tonnes of Iranian crude in March, up from 417,188 tonnes
the previous month.
South Africa has come under Western pressure to cut Iranian
crude imports as part of sanctions designed to halt Tehran's
suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons, but the response from
diplomatically non-aligned Pretoria has been unclear.
South Africa could take an economic hit if it does not
comply. Its Iranian crude imports declined between October and
January, when they reached zero, but they began rising again in
February.
Neither the foreign ministry nor the department of energy
were willing to comment.
It is also not clear who bought the crude after almost all
South African refiners said in recent months that they had
already found alternative suppliers.
Senior energy and foreign ministry officials contradicted
each other in March as to the status of Iranian imports. Until
late last year, Iran was typically South Africa's biggest crude
supplier, accounting for a quarter of its oil imports.
According to the March data, crude imports totalled 1.6
million tonnes, with Nigeria supplying 38 percent, Iran 32
percent, Saudi Arabia 22 percent and Angola the rest.
The biggest South African buyer of Iranian crude used to be
Engen, which is majority-owned by Malaysian state oil group
Petronas, but the group said in April it had halted
all imports of Iranian oil.
Petrochemicals group Sasol, which took 12,000
barrels of Iranian oil a day, also said it had found new
suppliers but has not named them.
Other refiners in South Africa include BP, Shell
, Total and Chevron. BP and Chevron
said in February they were not sourcing any Iranian crude.
Some South African refineries are designed to treat
Iranian-type crude only, and refiners would be hard-pressed to
replace those supplies with other products.
Any disruption in crude imports could hit fuel supplies in
South Africa, which have already been volatile because of
strikes and refinery problems.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Jane Baird)