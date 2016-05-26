UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's state-run Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) sold 10 million barrels of crude in December at $28 a barrel to a unit of Glencore, Vitol and Taleveras, a director in the Central Energy Fund said on Thursday.
Tseliso Maqubela told Reuters that the condition of the sale was that the oil not be exported and so the government considered it to be part of its strategic reserve stockpile. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources