PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 2 Insurer Old Mutual said on Wednesday it plans to sell five of its U.S. affiliates to their respective senior management teams.
"These businesses had combined assets under management of $12 billion as at 30 Sept. 2012," it said
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.