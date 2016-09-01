CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 South Africa's privately-owned
Allan Gray investment managers said on Thursday that ongoing
uncertainty at state-owned firms could impact investment
decisions.
"We hope that the current uncertainties and governance
concerns will soon be resolved and this will likely impact our
views on the attractiveness of SOE (State Owned Enterprises)
debt as an investment for our clients," Andrew Lapping, chief
investment officer of the firm with about 500 billion rand ($34
billion) assets under management, told Reuters.
Futuregrowth, which manages client assets of around $12
billion, said on Wednesday it would no longer lend to six
state-owned firms, citing political turmoil in the face of the
investigation on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
($1 = 14.7211 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)