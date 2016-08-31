* Asset firm shelves $132 mln in loans to three state firms
* A total of six state firms to be affected by loans freeze
* Rand falls more than 1 pct, Eskom bonds fall
(Adds quotes, details)
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 South African fixed-income
asset manager Futuregrowth has halted lending to six state-owned
firms, including power utility Eskom and logistics
firm Transnet, it said on Wednesday citing political
uncertainty.
Futuregrowth, which manages client assets of around 170
billion rand ($12 billion), said it was concerned by "a power
struggle" in government, triggering a drop in the rand currency.
An elite police unit is investigating Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan over a suspected surveillance unit set up when he
ran the tax service while the Treasury has accused Eskom of
blocking an inquiry into coal contracts between the utility and
a firm owned by the Gupta family, which has denied holding undue
political sway over President Jacob Zuma.
Eskom's bonds fell on the news of the lending halt by
Futuregrowth. The other firms affected by the
lending freeze are the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the
Land Bank of South Africa, the Industrial Development
Corporation and South African National Roads Agency and rail.
The asset manager's Chief Investment Officer Andrew Canter
said the Cape Town-based firm would stop talks with three
state-owned firms seeking more than 1.8 billion rand in loans.
"There were three or four loans in negotiation with three
different entities and we have informed them that we're pulling
those back now, we won't be making those loans," Canter said.
"We just said we can't defend ourselves to our clients three
years from now why we made additional loans now. So we felt that
the right thing to do was to suspend it," he said.
Communications officials at the public enterprises ministry
which oversees the state firms were not available to comment.
Canter said Futuregrowth was also concerned after the
cabinet said it would form a new committee to oversee
state-owned enterprises that would in turn be supervised by
Zuma.
The presidency last week defended the new plan after
analysts said it would limit the finance minister's control over
state firms.
"We're principally worried about the state-owned enterprises
that may fall under this new council because we're not sure what
that council is trying to accomplish," Canter said.
Zuma's team and the Treasury under Gordhan have disagreed
about government spending, including loss-making state companies
like South African Airways, analysts say.
"There's uncertainty among investors and concerns generally
about how state companies are spending their money," said chief
trader at Bidvest Bank Ion de Vleeschauwer.
($1 = 14.6762 rand)
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James
Macharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)