JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Hundreds of unionised workers at Parmalat's plants in South Africa have gone on strike, demanding a 9 percent wage increase, their union said on Tuesday.

The Food and Allied Workers Union said Parmalat was offering a 7 percent increase and that 451 of its members had stayed away from work. The current inflation rate in South Africa is about 6 percent.

