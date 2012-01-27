JOHANNESBURG Jan 27 South Africa's petrol pump prices in the main inland commercial region of Gauteng will increase by 34 cents or 3.2 percent a litre next Wednesday, the energy department said on Friday.

The new price for 95 grade petrol will be 10.95 rand ($1.41) a litre in the Gauteng region, from 10.61 rand in January, while the wholesale price for diesel will decrease by around 0.1 percent to 10.26 rand.

South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month to account for changes in the dollar/rand exchange rate, the international oil price and government levies. ($1 = 7.7888 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)