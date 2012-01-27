TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
JOHANNESBURG Jan 27 South Africa's petrol pump prices in the main inland commercial region of Gauteng will increase by 34 cents or 3.2 percent a litre next Wednesday, the energy department said on Friday.
The new price for 95 grade petrol will be 10.95 rand ($1.41) a litre in the Gauteng region, from 10.61 rand in January, while the wholesale price for diesel will decrease by around 0.1 percent to 10.26 rand.
South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month to account for changes in the dollar/rand exchange rate, the international oil price and government levies. ($1 = 7.7888 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.