JOHANNESBURG, June 27 The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by 31 cents or 2.2 percent a litre from next Wednesday, while wholesale diesel will increase by 1.1 percent, the Department of Energy said on Friday.

Petrol will cost 14.33 rand ($1.35) a litre while the new wholesale price of diesel will be 12.90 rand in the main Gauteng inland region, the department said in a statement. ($1 = 10.6284 South African Rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)